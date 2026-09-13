Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commander

$44.5551.76
ukenru
Exclusive
05:34 PM • 12705 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
05:12 PM • 13808 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 21139 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 19359 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
September 13, 10:52 AM • 15509 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 20337 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 26312 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 17910 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 17602 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
September 13, 03:30 AM • 21430 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
Lukashenko is preparing to wage war against his own people - intelligenceSeptember 13, 12:51 PM • 7656 views
Children are disappearing, while the number of pensioners is growing: Russia’s demographic crisis is worseningSeptember 13, 01:22 PM • 4596 views
"This Is Causing a Shortage": Trump Urged Zelenskyy to Stop Strikes on Diesel Production in RussiaVideoSeptember 13, 02:28 PM • 5974 views
In the Czech Republic, Poles beat up a Polish volunteer, mistaking him for a UkrainianPhotoSeptember 13, 02:45 PM • 10246 views
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 20 vessels of russia’s shadow fleet, enterprises of the Rostec corporation, and propagandists04:51 PM • 7060 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 26307 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 59736 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 87409 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 86060 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 103585 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Republic of Ireland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 26130 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 32720 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 32124 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 35474 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 44322 views
Actual
Bild
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
The Times

Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Denys Prokopenko stated that Russia may deploy its mobilization reserve in northern Ukraine. In October, the enemy may resort to mechanized breakthroughs.

Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commander

As early as the beginning of winter, Russia will try to launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy. This was stated by Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," UNN reports.

Details

According to him, at the beginning of winter, the enemy may deploy part of the mobilization reserve formed on Ukraine's northern borders in order to pin down Ukrainian forces and prevent the transfer of reserves to other areas.

The enemy may deploy part of the mobilized reserve that will have been formed by the beginning of winter in order to constrain our efforts and prevent us from regrouping any reserves on the northern borders of our country

- Prokopenko said.

He added that as early as October, the Russians may change their tactics: because of heavy rains, fog, and shorter daylight hours, they may switch from small infantry groups to using heavy armored vehicles and attempting mechanized breakthroughs.

We would like to remind you

Third Corps Commander Andrii Biletskyi stated that it was possible to hold the lines in Donetsk region.

“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation13.09.26, 12:03 • 26315 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Denys Prokopenko
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sumy