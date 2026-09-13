Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commander

As early as the beginning of winter, Russia will try to launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy. This was stated by Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," UNN reports.

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According to him, at the beginning of winter, the enemy may deploy part of the mobilization reserve formed on Ukraine's northern borders in order to pin down Ukrainian forces and prevent the transfer of reserves to other areas.

The enemy may deploy part of the mobilized reserve that will have been formed by the beginning of winter in order to constrain our efforts and prevent us from regrouping any reserves on the northern borders of our country - Prokopenko said.

He added that as early as October, the Russians may change their tactics: because of heavy rains, fog, and shorter daylight hours, they may switch from small infantry groups to using heavy armored vehicles and attempting mechanized breakthroughs.

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