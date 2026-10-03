Chisinau Airport evacuated for the second time in 24 hours due to a "bomb threat"

An alarm has been declared again at Chisinau Airport, and passengers and staff are being evacuated. NewsMaker reports, writes UNN.

Details

As airport officials and the Border Police reported on October 3, check-in for flights has been suspended due to the threat at the airport, and changes to the flight schedule are possible.

Airport officials clarified that specialized units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have already arrived at the scene and are searching the premises.

Passengers who have flights scheduled for today were advised to check their flight status on the airport's online information board.

We remind you

On October 2, passengers and staff were evacuated from Chisinau Airport due to a bomb threat.

In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"