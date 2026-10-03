$44.8350.70
ukenru
09:56 PM • 2932 views
ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory
08:56 PM • 10557 views
More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began
08:16 PM • 13222 views
Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services
05:17 PM • 23282 views
Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.
October 3, 10:00 AM • 47876 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
October 3, 08:31 AM • 48241 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 57609 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 43187 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 39432 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 34237 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
72%
756mm
Popular news
The eruption of Anak Krakatau changed the map: two new islands formed near the volcanoOctober 3, 12:31 PM • 20142 views
Russia is once again threatening massive strikes on Kyiv and urging foreigners to leaveOctober 3, 12:49 PM • 11829 views
On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave OleshkyVideoOctober 3, 01:05 PM • 13347 views
European banks are shedding Russian clients: accounts are increasingly being blockedOctober 3, 01:20 PM • 7230 views
Ukraine’s long-range “sanctions” have worked in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions - ZelenskyyVideoOctober 3, 03:41 PM • 22696 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 83839 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 92028 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 78774 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 101346 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 76691 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ben Affleck
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Spain
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction10:06 PM • 680 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted09:05 PM • 4834 views
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"VideoOctober 3, 10:47 AM • 34311 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 44164 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 44265 views
Actual
The New York Times
Gold
ATACMS
The Guardian
Mikoyan MiG-29

More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10567 views

Protests over a shortage of teachers and poor learning conditions have spread across France. School blockades have escalated into clashes with police.

More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began

France has been swept by large-scale protests by high school students, which began over a shortage of teachers, overcrowded classrooms and poor learning conditions in the disadvantaged suburbs of Paris. Within a few days, the movement spread across the country, escalating into school blockades and clashes with police, while the number of detainees exceeded 5,000, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

One of the centers of the protest was the Seine-Saint-Denis department north of Paris—one of the poorest areas in France. Students at local high schools say they have been studying for years in worse conditions than their peers in wealthier areas.

Seventeen-year-old Maysa from Le Corbusier High School in Aubervilliers said that last year she took a French exam even though there was no French teacher at the school.

These are not the conditions in which one can study

the girl said.

From school problems to nationwide protests

The students are demanding that more teachers be hired, overcrowded classrooms be reduced, neglected schools be renovated and equal opportunities be ensured for children regardless of where they live.

At one of the protests, 15-year-old Amelia held a sign reading: "Our address should not determine our future." The protesters believe that schools in disadvantaged suburbs have been receiving insufficient resources for years.

The Eiffel Tower was closed due to a strike against discrimination against female workers08.09.26, 07:46 • 11840 views

The protests, which began in the Paris suburbs, quickly spread to Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, Tours, Lille and other cities. Students began blocking the entrances to educational institutions, while teachers and other supporters of the protesters joined the movement.

The situation was further aggravated by France's draft budget for 2027. The government announced an unpopular cut in public spending. Education funding is planned to increase by 1.7% to €65.53 billion, excluding teachers' pensions, but this increase is below the rate of inflation.

The government explains this trend by pointing to the declining population and says that education remains a priority. The protesters, meanwhile, fear that staffing and funding problems will only deepen.

The protests escalated into clashes

Over the past week, the situation has sharply deteriorated. Clashes, arson and riots began near schools. Police used tear gas and, in some cases, rubber bullets.

In France, school students’ protests escalated into clashes: hundreds detained, people injured 01.10.26, 19:26 • 9584 views

Since the beginning of the current wave of protests, law enforcement officers have detained more than 5,000 people, mostly teenagers. Protesters, school employees and law enforcement officers have been injured.

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called the situation "an atmosphere of unacceptable violence." On October 3, the head of the Paris police said that the protest movement had effectively spiraled out of control and called for a return to peaceful demonstrations.

What began as a local protest by school students from disadvantaged Paris suburbs over a shortage of teachers and poor learning conditions has thus turned into one of the largest waves of youth protests in France in recent times.

More than 500 schools closed in France due to student protests - The Independent02.10.26, 21:00 • 5214 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
School
Skirmishes
Rallies in Ukraine
Reuters
Marseille
Paris
France