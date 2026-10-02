More than 500 schools closed in France due to student protests - The Independent

In France, amid student protests, thousands of people have been arrested, more than 500 schools have been closed, and dozens of teachers have been attacked. This is reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, some teenagers suffered eye injuries, while at least one lost teeth. One teacher was hit on the head with an iron bar by people who were not students at the educational institution in question.

The largest disturbances on Thursday took place in Marseille. Near Lycée Saint-Exupéry, hundreds of young people forced firefighters to leave their vehicle, after which they set it on fire.

We remind you

In France, on September 30, law enforcement officers detained 625 people amid protests by high school students, while 83 police officers and gendarmes were injured.