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Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

The President stated that he expects the long-range FP-9 missile to be ready as early as this autumn.

Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects the long-range ballistic missile FP-9 to be ready as early as this autumn. He said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

According to the president, he personally called the leadership of the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, which is developing the missile, to urge them to complete the creation of the FP-9 as soon as possible.

I said to them: where is my FP-9? We need the FP-9. And the FP-9 will be ready this autumn, I am sure

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Fire Point previously stated that the FP-9 missile could reach Moscow.

To remind you

This week, Ukraine reported the first combat use of its own FP-7 ballistic missile. According to Fire Point, its range is approximately 250 km. The FP-7 tactical ballistic missile produced by the Ukrainian company Fire Point is a cheaper response to the American ATACMS.

As The New York Times reported, the first combat use of Ukraine's FP-7 ballistic missile returns Ukraine to the small group of countries capable of producing ballistic missiles. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Fire Point
ATACMS
The New York Times
Reuters
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine