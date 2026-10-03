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The eruption of Anak Krakatau changed the map: two new islands formed near the volcano

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

After the September eruption, two new islands formed near Anak Krakatau, and the area of the volcanic island increased by 32.8 hectares. The eruption caused disruptions to nearly 3,000 flights.

The eruption of Anak Krakatau changed the map: two new islands formed near the volcano

Following a powerful eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia, two new island-like landmasses formed nearby. UNN reports this, citing data from Indonesian geological services and satellite observations.

In addition, the area of the volcanic island itself increased by approximately 33 hectares.

Details

The new land areas were detected in satellite images after a powerful phase of the Anak Krakatau eruption that lasted from September 4 to 6. One of the new islands is located approximately 760 meters northwest of the volcano, while the other is roughly 495 meters southeast. Their appearance was also confirmed by observations from sailors.

Experts have not yet established the exact mechanism behind the formation of the new land areas. According to one theory, they may have formed as a result of an underwater eruption, when lava and other volcanic materials accumulated on the seabed until they rose above the water's surface. It is also possible that the new formations consist of ash, rock fragments, and other eruption products.

Geologists note that it is still too early to say whether the new islands will remain permanent. If they consist primarily of loose volcanic material, waves and erosion could destroy them fairly quickly. If, however, their foundation is solidified lava, the new land areas may endure.

The September eruption also changed the shoreline of Anak Krakatau itself. According to estimates by Indonesian specialists, the island's area increased by approximately 32.8 hectares, reaching about 341.5 hectares. During the active phase, the volcano emitted large volumes of ash and lava, while the ash plume rose to approximately 15 kilometers.

The eruption also caused serious disruptions to air traffic. In total, nearly 3,000 flights were canceled, delayed, or diverted, affecting more than 340,000 passengers. Eight airports, including those in the Jakarta area, were temporarily closed. Subsequently, the volcano's activity began to decline, and the danger level was reduced from three to two. At the same time, residents and tourists are prohibited from approaching the main crater closer than two kilometers.

Background

Anak Krakatau is located in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra and is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes.

Anak Krakatau itself, whose name translates as "Child of Krakatau," began forming in the late 1920s in the caldera left after the catastrophic 1883 eruption of Krakatau volcano.

In December 2018, the collapse of a significant part of its slope triggered a tsunami in the Sunda Strait. More than 400 people were killed at the time.

The Anak Krakatau volcano has awakened in Indonesia: operations at Jakarta Airport have been suspended06.09.26, 07:31 • 10355 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Volcanic eruption
Indonesia
Jakarta