The Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted in Indonesia: operations at Jakarta airport have been suspended

The eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia led to the closure of Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday, September 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Jakarta Post.

Details

It is reported that volcanic ash delayed 209 flights, including international flights, and affected 22.7 thousand passengers.

Volcanic activity has continued since Friday. Satellite observations recorded two ash clouds: one rose to approximately 6 km, while the other reached nearly 15 km. The ash spread over a number of areas of Java and Sumatra and reached the outskirts of Jakarta. Authorities advised residents to limit their time outdoors and use protective masks - the report says.

It is reported that in areas located closer to the volcano, classes at schools were canceled and fishermen were temporarily prohibited from going out to sea. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries, and no evacuation of the population has been announced. Authorities say there is currently no immediate threat of a tsunami.

Background

Anak Krakatau is located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra and formed at the site of the Krakatau volcano, which was destroyed by a catastrophic eruption in 1883. In December 2018, the collapse of part of Anak Krakatau triggered a tsunami that claimed more than 400 lives.

Recall

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