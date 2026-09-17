Russians struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — a large-scale fire broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Thursday, September 17. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

At 22:40, he reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and urged people to remain in safe places until the all-clear was given. Later, Fedorov clarified that the strike hit the regional center.

The enemy struck one of Zaporizhzhia's shopping centers - Fedorov wrote.

Later, he published a video showing the aftermath of the attack and added that, fortunately, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

It will be recalled

The day before, a Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged and there were wounded.

An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people