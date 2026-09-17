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Russians struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — a large-scale fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

On the evening of September 17, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. A large-scale fire broke out; according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Russians struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — a large-scale fire broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Thursday, September 17. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

At 22:40, he reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and urged people to remain in safe places until the all-clear was given. Later, Fedorov clarified that the strike hit the regional center.

The enemy struck one of Zaporizhzhia's shopping centers

- Fedorov wrote.

Later, he published a video showing the aftermath of the attack and added that, fortunately, according to preliminary information,  there were no casualties.

It will be recalled

The day before, a Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged and there were wounded.

An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people17.09.26, 17:28 • 12456 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
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Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia