Russians struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — a large-scale fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of September 17, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. A large-scale fire broke out; according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Thursday, September 17. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, UNN reports.
Details
At 22:40, he reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and urged people to remain in safe places until the all-clear was given. Later, Fedorov clarified that the strike hit the regional center.
The enemy struck one of Zaporizhzhia's shopping centers
Later, he published a video showing the aftermath of the attack and added that, fortunately, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
It will be recalled
The day before, a Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged and there were wounded.
An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people17.09.26, 17:28 • 12456 views