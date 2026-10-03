Ukraine’s long-range “sanctions” have worked in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian long-range weapons had struck military facilities in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

The Russians continue to turn our infrastructure and everything that supports ordinary life into their targets. In the morning, a Shahed drone struck Kyiv’s Northern Bridge. During the night, residential buildings, the railway and energy facilities in many regions came under Russian attack. In Chornomorsk, a drone struck a vessel - Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, it is important that Ukrainian soldiers always find a way to respond fairly to these attacks and return the war to where it came from.

Today, our long-range capabilities effectively struck facilities operating for the aggressor’s war machine. Our sanctions reached the Samara region, as well as the positions of the occupiers’ Iskander missile crews in the Bryansk region. There are new results in the Black Sea - Zelenskyy informed.

The President thanked all the units involved for their accuracy and systematic work and stressed that Russia must stop its inadequate escalation.

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