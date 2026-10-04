$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:55 PM • 1640 views
Does a new plague epidemic threaten the world because of the case in Russia, and how dangerous is the disease today?
09:56 PM • 9210 views
ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory
08:56 PM • 13266 views
More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began
08:16 PM • 15349 views
Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services
05:17 PM • 25299 views
Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.
October 3, 10:00 AM • 49623 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
October 3, 08:31 AM • 49222 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 58309 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 43316 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 39526 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.2m/s
79%
756mm
Popular news
European banks are shedding Russian clients: accounts are increasingly being blockedOctober 3, 01:20 PM • 10457 views
Saudi Arabia called on Europe to provide military assistance in the fight against the Houthis - BildOctober 3, 01:40 PM • 6408 views
Ukraine’s long-range “sanctions” have worked in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions - ZelenskyyVideoOctober 3, 03:41 PM • 24580 views
Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace05:30 PM • 9242 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted09:05 PM • 8918 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 85809 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 93724 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 80167 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 102733 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 78049 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Maia Sandu
Ben Affleck
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Spain
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concert11:06 PM • 214 views
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction10:06 PM • 3604 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted09:05 PM • 9010 views
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"VideoOctober 3, 10:47 AM • 35635 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 45453 views
Actual
The New York Times
Series
Gold
ATACMS
The Guardian

Does a new plague epidemic threaten the world because of the case in Russia, and how dangerous is the disease today?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

A suspected case of pneumonic plague in Irkutsk Oblast claimed the life of a laboratory technician, and around 200 contacts were isolated. The WHO considers a global epidemic unlikely.

Does a new plague epidemic threaten the world because of the case in Russia, and how dangerous is the disease today?

Reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Russia's Irkutsk Region, where a 28-year-old employee of a plague-control institute died and about 200 of her contacts were isolated, have raised concerns about the possible spread of the dangerous infection. However, modern plague, despite its high risk, no longer poses the same global threat as it did during historic pandemics, since it can be effectively treated with antibiotics, the WHO reports, UNN writes.

Details

Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. The disease has not disappeared: natural foci exist in various parts of the world, while the largest number of cases in recent years have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar.

The pneumonic form of plague is considered the most dangerous. Unlike the much more common bubonic form, it can be transmitted directly from person to person through respiratory particles. Without treatment, pneumonic plague is almost always fatal, and the patient's condition can deteriorate extremely quickly.

Could plague cause an epidemic like the one in the Middle Ages again?

Theoretically, yes. The WHO emphasizes that pneumonic plague, due to its ability to spread between people, can cause serious outbreaks. However, the situation is fundamentally different from the time of the "Black Death," which claimed tens of millions of lives in the 14th century.

After Russian strikes, Kyiv is covered in smoke and soot: the air is becoming dangerous for residents – BILD03.10.26, 00:57 • 15619 views

Today, plague is treated with antibiotics. The most important thing is to establish the diagnosis and begin therapy as early as possible. According to the WHO, when detected and treated promptly, the chances of recovery from pneumonic plague are high. At the same time, without treatment, it can lead to death within just 18–24 hours after symptoms appear.

People who have had close contact with a patient suffering from pneumonic plague are given a preventive course of antibiotics. The patient is isolated, while medical workers use personal protective equipment. The CDC notes that transmission usually requires close contact with an infected person and their respiratory droplets.

Therefore, based on the information currently available, there are no grounds to speak of a threat of a global epidemic because of the events in the Irkutsk Region. It is much more important to determine whether there have been any new infections among the contacts and how quickly they were isolated and preventive treatment was initiated.

What happened in Russia

According to Russian media, 28-year-old Darya Shipilova worked as a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk plague-control institute. On September 25, she allegedly broke a test tube containing the pneumonic plague pathogen, after which she became ill. The woman was hospitalized, and she died during the night of October 2.

A drug that may prevent Ebola infection is being tested in Congo03.10.26, 20:08 • 4096 views

After that, about 200 people who may have had contact with her were identified. According to media reports, 189 people were hospitalized for observation, while the Shelekhov District Hospital was placed under quarantine. Anti-epidemic measures were launched in the region.

At the same time, much uncertainty remains surrounding the situation. As of the time the first reports appeared, Russian federal authorities had not released complete information about the circumstances of the infection or the results of examinations of the contacts. Therefore, it is still too early to conclude that there has been a full-scale plague outbreak based solely on reports of a laboratory technician's death and the quarantine.

The scale of isolating contacts in such a situation does not itself mean that all of them are infected. In the case of pneumonic plague, the rapid identification of contacts, their medical observation, preventive antibiotics, and the isolation of possible patients are standard measures intended to prevent an epidemic from developing.

In the Russian Federation, a young woman died of plague: nearly 200 people who had contact with her were hospitalized02.10.26, 20:03 • 5038 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
World Health Organization
Democratic Republic of the Congo