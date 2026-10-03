A drug that may prevent Ebola infection is being tested in Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 250 people have joined a trial of the experimental drug obeldesivir, which may prevent Ebola from developing after contact with an infected person. Associated Press reports this, writes UNN.

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It is noted that the study is being conducted against the backdrop of the deadliest outbreak of the disease in the country's history.

The drug in question is Gilead's antiviral obeldesivir. It is being tested as post-exposure prophylaxis—the drug is given to people after likely contact with the virus but before symptoms appear, in an attempt to prevent the disease from developing.

The trial began in July in Ituri Province, the epicenter of the current Ebola outbreak. Participants include healthcare workers and relatives of infected people who may have been exposed to the virus. Overall, the researchers plan to enroll nearly 1,000 people.

Adults and children aged 12 and older who have been in contact with a confirmed case during the previous five days but have no symptoms are eligible for the study. Half of the participants receive the drug, while the other half receive a placebo. Their condition is monitored daily for 21 days, followed by an additional interview after 42 days.

If a participant develops Ebola symptoms, they immediately receive supportive treatment. The researchers hope that, if obeldesivir's effectiveness is confirmed, it will help break chains of virus transmission.

The current outbreak was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there are currently no approved specific medicines or vaccines. At the same time, authorities in the Congo are vaccinating healthcare workers with Ervebo, which was used during previous outbreaks of other Ebola strains, although its effectiveness specifically against Bundibugyo is still being studied.

The UN has noted progress in the fight against Ebola in Congo, but it is still too early to speak of the epidemic's peak.