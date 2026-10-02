In the Russian Federation, a young woman died of plague: nearly 200 people who had contact with her were hospitalized

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
04:29 PM • 6526 views
A Ukrainian woman was detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian Federation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks that the woman not be extradited, while consuls seek permission to visit her in the pre-trial detention center
03:52 PM • 9880 views
In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not
02:16 PM • 13668 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 18615 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 18423 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
October 2, 10:21 AM • 21352 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 24710 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 21291 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16783 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20869 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.1m/s
58%
759mm
Popular news
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 44809 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 32713 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 25479 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 26281 views
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 16665 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 16789 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 26407 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 44922 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 38173 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 62163 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paton Bridge (Kyiv)
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhoto03:10 PM • 6678 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 9550 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 11301 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 25599 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 32821 views
Actual
Bild
Mi-8
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network

In the Russian Federation, a young woman died of plague: nearly 200 people who had contact with her were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

A 28-year-old woman died of plague at a hospital in Shelekhov, and quarantine was introduced. Of the 197 people who had been in contact with her, 189 were hospitalized.

In the Russian Federation, a young woman died of plague: nearly 200 people who had contact with her were hospitalized
Stock photo

In Russia’s Irkutsk Region, a 28-year-old woman died of plague; a hospital suspended the admission and discharge of patients in several departments, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

At the Shelekhov District Hospital in Russia’s Irkutsk Region, a 28-year-old woman died of plague during the night of October 2. That plague was the cause of death was confirmed by Buryatia’s head, Alexey Tsydenov. The hospital suspended the admission and discharge of patients in several departments. The inpatient facility was placed under quarantine, while the outpatient clinic continues to operate.

According to regional media, the woman may have worked as a laboratory assistant at an anti-plague facility. The Lyudi Baikala outlet reports that her name was Darya Shipilova and that on September 25 she broke a test tube containing the causative agent of pneumonic plague. According to information cited by Izvestia, 197 people who had contact with the deceased have been identified. Of them, 189 were hospitalized.

On October 2, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said that the identified contacts currently showed no signs of illness and that the results of the laboratory tests conducted were negative.

Additionally

The last registered case of human plague in Russia before the current incident dates back to 2016. At that time, the infection was detected in a 10-year-old boy in the Altai Republic who had taken part in butchering a marmot. The child had not been vaccinated and suffered a severe form of the disease, but doctors managed to save him thanks to early detection and the start of treatment.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World