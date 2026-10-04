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8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3232 views

Runa Hirata died at the age of 8 from flu-induced myocarditis. Five days before her death, she performed at a concert.

8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concert

Japanese pop star Runa Hirata, who was a trainee in the female idol group DIANNA Project, has died at the age of 8. The cause of death was influenza-induced myocarditis, E! News reports, citing the artist's agency, writes UNN.

Details

What makes the story particularly tragic is that just 5 days before her death, the girl was still performing on stage. Her last concert took place on September 20.

After the performance, Runa posted a photo of herself and wrote to her fans that she had had a lot of fun.

Influenza caused heart complications

According to the agency, the cause of death was myocarditis that developed as a result of influenza. This is inflammation of the heart muscle, which can impair the heart's ability to pump blood properly.

We express our deepest gratitude to all the fans who supported Runa Hirata and to everyone involved in providing assistance

– the agency said in a statement.

The wake and funeral were held privately in the presence of close relatives. Runa's representatives also asked people not to disturb her family with requests and demands for comments.

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The girl's relatives said that she spent approximately one-third of her short life as an idol.

Please let her remain in your hearts as an eternal idol

– the family appealed to her fans.

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Stepan Haftko

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