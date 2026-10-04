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Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ben Affleck revealed how his 17-year-old daughter reproached him for revealing her identity. The actor admitted that the girl was right.

Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted

American actor Ben Affleck revealed how his 17-year-old daughter reacted after he publicly shared her joke about his unsuccessful relationships. It turned out that the girl was not particularly pleased that her father had effectively revealed her identity, E! News reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Affleck previously told a funny story: when he decided to give his daughter some advice about romantic relationships, she replied to him: "Oh, as if you're a relationship expert?"

The actor shared the story publicly and mentioned the child's age. After that, his daughter immediately realized that she had failed to remain anonymous.

"How many children your age do you have?"

Today they asked me: "Why did you say it was me?" I replied: "No, I didn't say that

– Affleck recounted.

However, his daughter quickly came up with an argument.

You said how old I am. How many children your age do you have?

– the actor recounted her response, admitting that she was right.

Affleck explained that he took his daughter's original joke not as an insult, but rather as a compliment to her sense of humor.

They put you down, but at the same time it's funny, so you're a little proud. Yes, they put me down, but they're smart

– the actor joked.

Affleck has 3 children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – 20-year-old Violet, 17-year-old Seraphina, and 14-year-old Samuel. According to the actor, fatherhood remains one of the most important parts of his life.

Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementia03.10.26, 04:06 • 42244 views

Stepan Haftko

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