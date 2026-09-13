Sybiga stated that Ukraine is interested in a drone agreement with Poland

Ukraine is interested in expanding cooperation with Poland in the field of drones. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a joint briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN.

Tonight, the president and I returned as a team from Canada, where we agreed to conclude a drone deal with that country. And this is not simply about selling some number of drones. It is a broader context; it is about bilateral security cooperation. Of course, we are interested in having such interaction and cooperation with Poland, and in having a drone deal with our Polish friends – Sybiha stated.

He also stressed that an important advantage of Ukraine is the experience gained during the war.

What is unique about Ukraine now is our combat experience. This is truly our asset, and we are ready to share our experience with our closest allies – Sybiha stated.

Let us remind you

Ukraine is inviting international partners to join the Drone Deal Initiative, which involves not only the purchase of drones, but also joint production and the development of defense cooperation.