$44.5551.76
ukenru
03:30 AM • 11028 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
September 12, 08:21 PM • 28714 views
Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"
September 12, 06:06 PM • 36500 views
Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times
September 12, 04:35 PM • 30964 views
For the first time in history: a Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroyed a Russian one in combatVideo
September 12, 02:33 PM • 27800 views
In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation
September 12, 01:28 PM • 31881 views
The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near TaganrogVideo
September 12, 01:15 PM • 27896 views
Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami
September 12, 01:04 PM • 19716 views
Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger trainVideo
September 12, 12:18 PM • 20394 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
September 12, 11:32 AM • 20417 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news
"Conversations About What Matters": in Russia, schoolchildren will be shown films about the "special military operation"September 12, 09:58 PM • 4568 views
Ukrnafta is installing gabions around gas stations in Kyiv due to the threat of attacksPhotoSeptember 12, 10:56 PM • 12297 views
The enemy attacked Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure: the city is experiencing problems with electricity supplySeptember 12, 11:25 PM • 9360 views
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 13809 views
UN warns of Ukraine’s harshest winter since 202201:59 AM • 7814 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 44003 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 74174 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 73081 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 92187 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 100597 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
David Arakhamia
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Lutsk
Zhytomyr Oblast
United States
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 13852 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 23586 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 23525 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 27089 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 35972 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Economist
The Times
Technology

A Russian missile destroyed the apartment of Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

A Russian “Kalibr” missile destroyed a tennis player’s apartment in Odesa. Two people were killed and 26 injured in the strike, including a child.

A Russian missile destroyed the apartment of Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska in Odesa

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska reported on Facebook that her apartment in Odesa was completely destroyed as a result of another Russian strike, while the only personal item to survive in the home was a Roland Garros towel. Two people were killed and another 26 injured when the high-rise building was hit; one child was among those injured, UNN reports.

Details

Dayana Yastremska reported that a Russian Kalibr missile directly struck and destroyed her apartment in Odesa, and also appealed to international tennis organizations to pay attention to the photos of the aftermath of the strike that she had published.

This evening. This is what the "Russian world" looks like—a direct strike by a Kalibr missile. A Russian missile destroyed our apartment in Odesa. The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros towel. Symbolic. A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not

 - Yastremska wrote.

According to the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, emergency and rescue operations have now been completed at the high-rise building hit by the Russian missile.

During emergency and search operations in the high-rise building damaged by the enemy yesterday morning, rescuers found the body of another person. Thus, the death toll from that attack rose to two. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. An irreparable loss. Another 26 people at the site were injured. Among them was 1 child. Emergency and rescue operations in the 25-story building have been completed

 - Serhii Lysak said.

However, according to him, Odesa was subjected to Russian attacks again during the night.

But the enemy did not stop. During the night, it attacked our city again. A high-rise building, private homes, a car, two educational  institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in safe places

- Serhii Lysak emphasized.

To remind you

In August, Russia carried out around 2,800 attacks using jet-powered drones, compared with 350 in June. Air defense response time decreased from 60 to six seconds.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Odesa