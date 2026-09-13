A Russian missile destroyed the apartment of Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska in Odesa

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska reported on Facebook that her apartment in Odesa was completely destroyed as a result of another Russian strike, while the only personal item to survive in the home was a Roland Garros towel. Two people were killed and another 26 injured when the high-rise building was hit; one child was among those injured, UNN reports.

Details

Dayana Yastremska reported that a Russian Kalibr missile directly struck and destroyed her apartment in Odesa, and also appealed to international tennis organizations to pay attention to the photos of the aftermath of the strike that she had published.

This evening. This is what the "Russian world" looks like—a direct strike by a Kalibr missile. A Russian missile destroyed our apartment in Odesa. The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros towel. Symbolic. A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not - Yastremska wrote.

According to the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, emergency and rescue operations have now been completed at the high-rise building hit by the Russian missile.

During emergency and search operations in the high-rise building damaged by the enemy yesterday morning, rescuers found the body of another person. Thus, the death toll from that attack rose to two. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. An irreparable loss. Another 26 people at the site were injured. Among them was 1 child. Emergency and rescue operations in the 25-story building have been completed - Serhii Lysak said.

However, according to him, Odesa was subjected to Russian attacks again during the night.

But the enemy did not stop. During the night, it attacked our city again. A high-rise building, private homes, a car, two educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in safe places - Serhii Lysak emphasized.

To remind you

In August, Russia carried out around 2,800 attacks using jet-powered drones, compared with 350 in June. Air defense response time decreased from 60 to six seconds.