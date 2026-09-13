Iran to present Gulf countries with a temporary route through the Strait of Hormuz — media

On Monday, Iran plans to present the Gulf countries with a plan for a temporary maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Bloomberg, it is based on an agreement Tehran previously reached with Oman, UNN reports.

Details

Oman is trying to bring together the foreign ministers of the Gulf countries and Iran in Salalah for talks.

According to Bild, the plan does not envisage the full reopening of the strait. Iran intends, as before, to participate in decisions on which vessels will be allowed to pass through the strategic waterway.

The talks are taking place amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran insists on retaining control over passage, while the Gulf countries are discussing how to respond to Tehran’s proposal. At the same time, no agreement is likely to be reached on Monday: an Iranian official said the meeting is intended to mark the beginning of negotiations, rather than result in the signing of a finalized treaty.

In addition

Before the start of the current crisis, around 20% of the world’s seaborne oil trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, even a partial resumption of shipping could affect global energy prices.

Saudi Arabia halted a key oil pipeline after the attacks, allowing it to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz