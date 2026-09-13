"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn

Ukrzaliznytsia has disclosed details of the morning attack on a locomotive in Yahodyn near the border with Poland and suggests that a diplomatic train may have been the target of the Russian drone. The train was carrying, among others, security advisers from several European Union member states and former European leaders, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

According to the company, shortly before the locomotive was hit, a diplomatic train was at the Yahodyn station on the Ukrainian-Polish border. It was carrying, among others, security advisers from several European Union member states and former European leaders, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Another train that was at the Yahodyn station at the exact moment of the attack was carrying former CIA Director David Petraeus.

The jet-powered mesh drone that attacked the locomotive on the Ukrainian-Polish border was detected by an operator from the Central Monitoring Group, and the evacuation signal was issued literally 15 minutes before the locomotive was hit. It is quite possible that this Russian drone may also have been targeting the diplomatic train, which departed the station earlier than scheduled as part of real-time revisions to train timetables due to the constant threat of Russian strikes. Ukrzaliznytsia constantly adjusts train schedules depending on which routes are available and which are blocked by strikes - the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the enemy's numerous attempts to attack civilian rolling stock continue and emphasized the strict and prompt observance of railway workers' safety instructions.

The locomotive and the cover carriage took the hit: what is known about Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia

Previously

As UNN reported, Russia has attacked the railway for the second time in a row. In particular, the Russian Federation struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland; no one was injured.

"Putin's terror is knocking on the doors of the EU and NATO" — Sybiha called for stronger sanctions after the strike on the railway near the border with Poland