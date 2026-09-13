"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn

$44.5551.76
ukenru
12:09 PM • 14078 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
11:26 AM • 13514 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
10:52 AM • 10360 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 16714 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 19164 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 16718 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 16681 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
September 13, 03:30 AM • 20749 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
September 12, 08:21 PM • 37516 views
Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"
September 12, 06:06 PM • 43769 views
Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
74%
749mm
Popular news
In Indonesia, a vessel carrying 241 passengers that disappeared at sea is being searched for – CNNSeptember 13, 06:32 AM • 8258 views
A Russian missile destroyed the apartment of Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska in OdesaSeptember 13, 06:53 AM • 6244 views
"HUR rumble in Kuban": the strike on the "Slavyansk-EKO" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmedSeptember 13, 07:42 AM • 5050 views
The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homesSeptember 13, 08:26 AM • 6188 views
Ukraine has a chance to hold the belt of fortress cities and improve its positions, Biletskyi saysVideo10:40 AM • 4524 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 19166 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 54629 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 83329 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 81927 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 99966 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Republic of Ireland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 23120 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 29917 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 29462 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 32843 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 41728 views
Actual
Bild
The Times
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Forbes

"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

A Russian drone struck a locomotive near Yahodyn after the passengers had been evacuated. European officials, including Boris Johnson and David Petraeus, had been at the station some time before the attack.

"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn

Ukrzaliznytsia has disclosed details of the morning attack on a locomotive in Yahodyn near the border with Poland and suggests that a diplomatic train may have been the target of the Russian drone. The train was carrying, among others, security advisers from several European Union member states and former European leaders, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

According to the company, shortly before the locomotive was hit, a diplomatic train was at the Yahodyn station on the Ukrainian-Polish border. It was carrying, among others, security advisers from several European Union member states and former European leaders, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Another train that was at the Yahodyn station at the exact moment of the attack was carrying former CIA Director David Petraeus.

The jet-powered mesh drone that attacked the locomotive on the Ukrainian-Polish border was detected by an operator from the Central Monitoring Group, and the evacuation signal was issued literally 15 minutes before the locomotive was hit. It is quite possible that this Russian drone may also have been targeting the diplomatic train, which departed the station earlier than scheduled as part of real-time revisions to train timetables due to the constant threat of Russian strikes. Ukrzaliznytsia constantly adjusts train schedules depending on which routes are available and which are blocked by strikes 

- the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the enemy's numerous attempts to attack civilian rolling stock continue and emphasized the strict and prompt observance of railway workers' safety instructions.

The locomotive and the cover carriage took the hit: what is known about Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia02.09.26, 20:18 • 15797 views

Previously

As UNN reported, Russia has attacked the railway for the second time in a row. In particular, the Russian Federation struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland; no one was injured.

"Putin's terror is knocking on the doors of the EU and NATO" — Sybiha called for stronger sanctions after the strike on the railway near the border with Poland13.09.26, 18:12 • 1120 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
European Union
Great Britain
Ukraine
Boris Johnson
Poland