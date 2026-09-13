"Putin's terror is knocking on the doors of the EU and NATO" — Sybiha called for stronger sanctions after the strike on the railway near the border with Poland

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on Russia following the strike near the Yahodyn–Dorohusk border crossing. He said this during a joint briefing by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN.

Russian strikes are already being carried out directly near the Ukrainian-Polish border. A strike was carried out today at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing, and Putin's terror is literally knocking on the door of the European Union and NATO. That is why partial decisions are not enough today; strong sanctions, continued military support for Ukraine, and maximum intensification of pressure on Russia are needed. Moscow must understand that every new act of aggression only increases the cost of the war, and we once again discussed the approach of not waiting for major sanctions packages, but adopting appropriate sanctions packages against the aggressor, against Russia, after every strike, every massive strike on Ukraine, including an anti-ballistic package – the Foreign Minister stated.

Sybiha stated that one of the areas of sanctions policy should be to restrict Russia's ability to produce ballistic missiles and drones.

We must deprive Russia of the capability to produce ballistic missiles and drones and restrict its access to military technologies. And there is still great potential here. Unfortunately, Russia has learned how to circumvent sanctions. Unfortunately, Russia continues to use elements of products manufactured in Western countries, in European countries, in the production of both ballistic missiles and drones. And we have provided this information to our European partners - Sybiha.

We remind you

Russia struck a passenger train locomotive in Volyn, 2 km from the border with Poland. No one was injured.