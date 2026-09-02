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The locomotive and the cover carriage took the hit: what is known about Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

A Russian drone struck the Odesa–Dnipro train at a station of the Prydniprovska Railway. The passengers were evacuated in advance; there were no casualties.

The locomotive and the cover carriage took the hit: what is known about Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia

On September 2, a Russian drone attacked passenger train No. 53/54 operating on the "Odesa – Dnipro" route at one of the stations of the Prydniprovska Railway. This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," as reported by UNN.

Thanks to the timely decision to evacuate, the passengers, as well as the members of the train and locomotive crews, were already in a safe place at the time of the attack.

Details

According to Pertsovskyi, the threat to the train was detected in time by the monitoring team of "Ukrzaliznytsia." After assessing the situation, a decision was made not to wait for a direct strike and to evacuate people from the train.

As a result, by the time the Russian UAV attacked, all passengers on train No. 53/54, as well as the members of the train and locomotive crews, were already in a safe place. There were no people in the affected area during the strike itself.

The locomotive and the cover car took the hit

- Pertsovskyi reported.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties among the passengers or railway employees as a result of the Russian attack.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" emphasized that possible casualties were avoided thanks to the monitoring team's timely response and the evacuation of people before the strike.

After the attack, it was impossible to continue the journey by rail in the previous format, so alternative transportation was arranged for the passengers. They were transferred to buses, which are taking them to their destination.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that a Russian drone attacked a commuter train in the Kharkiv region.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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