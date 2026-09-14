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Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph
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Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

In Cardiff, the three first ministers will sign a declaration on the right to hold independence referendums. In all three countries, power is held by supporters of independence.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph

The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will meet on Monday to sign an agreement aimed at initiating the breakup of the United Kingdom. This is reported by The Telegraph, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that at the "unprecedented" summit in Cardiff (Wales), the three first ministers will sign a joint declaration demanding the right to hold independence referendums.

The meeting took place after Andy Burnham (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom — ed.) suggested to members of Parliament that he would allow another Scottish referendum if there were a "clear consensus" in its favor

— the article says.

It is pointed out that the summit will take place two days after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he "would like" to see a united Ireland. During a visit to Dublin on Saturday, he said that Northern Ireland joining the Republic would be a "great thing."

Supporters of independence from Great Britain have won the Scottish parliamentary elections09.05.26, 17:17 • 3955 views

Context

The issue of holding referendums on the independence of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland remains a subject of dispute with the central government. The British constitutional system preserves the principle of parliamentary sovereignty, while the powers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are determined by Westminster legislation.

The issue of Scottish independence was put to a nationwide referendum in September 2014. At that time, 55% of voters supported keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom, while 45% supported independence.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party's rout in Wales in the May elections means that, for the first time, parties advocating independence are now in power in all three devolved nations.

UK Prime Minister Burnham has ruled out the possibility of a new referendum on Scottish independence24.07.26, 02:53 • 4244 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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