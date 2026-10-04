In the United States, there is renewed talk of redeploying U.S. troops from Europe: Europeans are to ensure the continent’s defense – Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that some of the American military forces and capabilities currently stationed in Europe could be redeployed to the Western Hemisphere. Washington plans to strengthen its military presence in Central and South America amid the fight against drug cartels, The Hill reports, writes UNN.

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According to Hegseth, the new U.S. strategy envisages greater "burden-sharing" in Europe, meaning that NATO allies should take on more responsibility for the continent’s conventional defense.

Some of these capabilities will be moved elsewhere, either back home (...) or to another position in the Western Hemisphere, as we fight these designated terrorist organizations – the Pentagon chief said.

The Pentagon is reviewing its presence in Europe

The Pentagon is currently conducting a six-month review of the U.S. military presence in Europe. Its goal is to determine what share of responsibility for the continent’s defense can be transferred to European NATO allies. The review is expected to be completed in December.

NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia

At the same time, the United States is expanding defense cooperation with Latin American countries. Hegseth named Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama among its partners.

At the same time, the secretary did not specify how many U.S. troops or which units could leave Europe. No final decisions on the scale of a possible redeployment have been announced yet.

Europe wants to produce American Patriot and Tomahawk missiles under license; the US has no objection