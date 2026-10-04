The enemy attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge; there is damage — the mayor

Northern Bridge. Photo from open sources

The Russian army struck the Northern Bridge, damaging the roadway. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

The roadway on the Northern Bridge was hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene - Klitschko reported.

Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges across the Dnipro have been changed during air raids - where restrictions are in place

In addition

Footage of the attack on the Northern Bridge, as well as video from the site of the impact, has appeared online.

According to social media users, a huge crater formed at the site where the UAV fell.

To remind you

As reported by the Air Force, during the night of October 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 attack drones of various types, while Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 125 enemy targets.