"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"
Kyiv • UNN
Medvedev stated that blocking the Russian satellite constellation "Rassvet" would trigger a space war. He threatened that Starlink satellites would fall.
"Blocking" Russia's "Rassvet" satellite constellation will lead to a full-scale space war. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, reports UNN, citing Russian media.
I hope the Americans understand this. Because then their low-orbit "Starlink" satellites will come crashing down like toys from a dried-out Christmas tree
We remind you
Ukraine called on the United States to impose sanctions on several Russian organizations that, according to Ukraine, are helping develop Moscow's "Rassvet" satellite network, a national alternative to SpaceX's Starlink.
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