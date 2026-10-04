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"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1368 views

Medvedev stated that blocking the Russian satellite constellation "Rassvet" would trigger a space war. He threatened that Starlink satellites would fall.

"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"
Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Delfi

"Blocking" Russia's "Rassvet" satellite constellation will lead to a full-scale space war. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, reports UNN, citing Russian media.

I hope the Americans understand this. Because then their low-orbit "Starlink" satellites will come crashing down like toys from a dried-out Christmas tree 

- Medvedev emphasized.

We remind you

Ukraine called on the United States to impose sanctions on several Russian organizations that, according to Ukraine, are helping develop Moscow's "Rassvet" satellite network, a national alternative to SpaceX's Starlink. 

The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia27.09.26, 23:02 • 15829 views

Antonina Tumanova

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