"ATESH" reported the destruction of a communications tower with an electronic warfare system in Voronezh Oblast

$44.8350.70
ukenru
04:45 AM • 48 views
In the United States, there is renewed talk of redeploying U.S. troops from Europe: Europeans are to ensure the continent’s defense – Hegseth
04:06 AM • 9202 views
Russians are stuck in Kupiansk without supplies; receiving reinforcements is “almost impossible” – ISW
03:35 AM • 12415 views
An aircraft carrying people disappeared over the ocean after departing from Bermuda, with the pilot declaring an emergency
02:37 AM • 14927 views
Ukraine has received 4 proposals for a ceasefire; the broadest was put forward by India, Sybiha says
01:38 AM • 17143 views
In Kyiv, construction of backup crossings over the Dnipro will begin, and in the future, even a tunnel under the river is being considered
12:18 AM • 22981 views
Japan is considering transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but there is an important caveat
11:38 PM • 20192 views
Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka
10:55 PM • 20623 views
Does a new plague epidemic threaten the world because of the case in Russia, and how dangerous is the disease today?
October 3, 09:56 PM • 21643 views
ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory
October 3, 08:56 PM • 22665 views
More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.3m/s
83%
755mm
Popular news
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reactedOctober 3, 09:05 PM • 32887 views
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reactionOctober 3, 10:06 PM • 29228 views
8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concert11:06 PM • 24418 views
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly look12:06 AM • 20913 views
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attack01:06 AM • 15126 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 101092 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 106049 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 91417 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 113806 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 88428 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Taylor Swift
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attack01:06 AM • 15748 views
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly look12:06 AM • 21537 views
8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concert11:06 PM • 25029 views
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reactionOctober 3, 10:06 PM • 29873 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reactedOctober 3, 09:05 PM • 33524 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Series
Gold

"ATESH" reported the destruction of a communications tower with an electronic warfare system in Voronezh Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Partisans claimed that they disabled a communications tower with an electronic warfare system near the village of Podgornoye in Russia's Voronezh Oblast. There is no independent confirmation.

"ATESH" reported the destruction of a communications tower with an electronic warfare system in Voronezh Oblast

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" said they had disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system in Russia's Voronezh region. "ATESH" reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the operation was carried out near the village of Podgornoye in the Rossoshansky district. The partisans claim that the equipment was destroyed.

"ATESH" said that Russian forces used this facility to monitor the area and suppress signals in the region.

The Russians lost cover for an important route

According to the partisans, disabling the electronic warfare system weakened Russia's defense system in the area through which an important military transit route passes.

 "ATESH" also claims that the Russian command will now have to find resources to restore the destroyed equipment.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the operation's results.

ATESH reported a strike on the Russians’ railway logistics in Voronezh Oblast23.09.26, 07:50 • 3962 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World