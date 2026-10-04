"ATESH" reported the destruction of a communications tower with an electronic warfare system in Voronezh Oblast

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" said they had disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system in Russia's Voronezh region. "ATESH" reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the operation was carried out near the village of Podgornoye in the Rossoshansky district. The partisans claim that the equipment was destroyed.

"ATESH" said that Russian forces used this facility to monitor the area and suppress signals in the region.

The Russians lost cover for an important route

According to the partisans, disabling the electronic warfare system weakened Russia's defense system in the area through which an important military transit route passes.

"ATESH" also claims that the Russian command will now have to find resources to restore the destroyed equipment.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the operation's results.

ATESH reported a strike on the Russians’ railway logistics in Voronezh Oblast