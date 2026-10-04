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Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: the number of downed targets is increasing, hits were recorded at 5 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Russia launched 135 unmanned aerial vehicles from various directions, including 52 jet-powered ones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 125 enemy targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: the number of downed targets is increasing, hits were recorded at 5 locations
Illustrative photo

During the night of October 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 attack drones of various types, while Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 125 enemy targets. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, the attack began at 18:00 on October 3.  Russian forces deployed 135 drones, including Shahed, "Gerbera," "Banderoль"/"Dan-T," and "Parody"-type decoy drones. Of the total number, 52 drones were jet-powered. 

The drones were launched from the areas of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Crimea—from the area of Hvardiiske. 

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 123 enemy Shahed-, Gerbera-, and other types of drones, as well as 2 "Banderoль"/"Dan-T" drones. 

— the statement said.

In addition, according to available information, enemy air attack weapons were recorded striking 5 locations, while the debris of downed targets fell at 5 locations. 

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules! 

— the post said.

We remind you

In Kyiv, a hit on the Northern Bridge was recorded during the attack on October 3. The extent of the damage and whether there were any casualties are being уточнено. 

Alla Kiosak

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