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Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly look

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Taylor Swift showed off a shorter curly bob with her signature bangs. The change in appearance coincided with the singer's musical records.

Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly look

American singer Taylor Swift has changed her hairstyle again, showing herself with shorter, shoulder-length curly hair. She unveiled the new look against the backdrop of several musical achievements, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Swift posted photos of her new hairstyle on October 2. The singer chose a wavy, elongated bob and kept her signature bangs. She previously jokingly called her natural curls her hair’s "factory settings."

Back in August, Swift noticeably cut her long blonde hair for the first time, appearing with the new hairstyle during dinner in London. Now she has made it even shorter.

New look against the backdrop of musical records

The hairstyle change coincided with Swift’s new achievements. Her projects "Patient Zero" and "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" simultaneously entered the official British charts.

Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album Showgirl25.09.26, 17:09 • 29427 views

On September 27, the singer also set a record at the MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the most-awarded artist in the history of the ceremony. Swift has received 33 VMA statuettes in total, surpassing Beyoncé, with whom she had previously shared the record of 30 awards.

At this year’s ceremony, Swift also became the first recipient of the new "Artist-Director" award for her work on music videos and contribution to the development of visual storytelling.

Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometown27.09.26, 01:06 • 26967 views

Stepan Haftko

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