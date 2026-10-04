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Trump made another batch of strange and self-confident statements, including about his IQ and being "tired" of winning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

At a rally, Trump called himself extraordinarily intelligent and said that the United States is "winning too much." He also promised payments and the death penalty.

Trump made another batch of strange and self-confident statements, including about his IQ and being "tired" of winning

U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of bombastic and rather self-confident statements during a speech to supporters — from an assessment of his own intelligence to the claim that the United States is supposedly already "winning too much," UNN writes.

Details

I am a person with a very high intellect, one of the highest IQ scores in the world

— Trump said.

The American president did not stop at assessing his own abilities. According to him, he knows "more about everything" than anyone among those present and perhaps anyone in the world in general.

Trump said he "can no longer take" the number of victories

The U.S. president also decided to boast about the achievements of his administration.

Too many victories. We are winning too much. I can no longer take it

— Trump said.

During the speech, he also promised that, if the Republicans win, Americans would receive $5,000 each. By contrast, Trump described a Democratic victory in much gloomier terms — according to him, the United States would supposedly find itself in an economic crisis similar to the one that occurred in 1929. He called the Democrats a "bunch of stupid thugs."

In addition, Trump said he intended to introduce the death penalty for major drug traffickers, human traffickers, and those who had killed a police officer or another law enforcement official. He also announced a law that would prohibit U.S. presidents from opening the borders to illegal migrants.

Earlier, Trump called the low numbers in his approval ratings ahead of the U.S. congressional elections scheduled for November 3 "fake."

Trump said that the United States will soon decide whether to "blow up" or make a deal with Iran01.10.26, 11:50 • 4375 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
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