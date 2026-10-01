Trump said that the United States will soon decide whether to "blow up" or make a deal with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on September 30 that the United States would soon have to decide whether to "blow up" Iran or strike a deal with Tehran, warning that the standoff would end soon. UNN reports this citing Fox News.

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"Maybe you blow them up," he told reporters at the Oval Office. "We have to make that decision. We blow them up, make a deal."

"But the time is coming," he warned. "It's going to end very soon, one way or the other."

Deadlock in US-Iran negotiations raises the likelihood of renewed hostilities - Axios