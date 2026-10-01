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Trump said that the United States will soon decide whether to "blow up" or make a deal with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Donald Trump said that the United States will soon have to choose between striking Iran and reaching a deal with Tehran. He warned that the confrontation would end soon.

Trump said that the United States will soon decide whether to "blow up" or make a deal with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on September 30 that the United States would soon have to decide whether to "blow up" Iran or strike a deal with Tehran, warning that the standoff would end soon. UNN reports this citing Fox News.

Details

"Maybe you blow them up," he told reporters at the Oval Office. "We have to make that decision. We blow them up, make a deal."

"But the time is coming," he warned. "It's going to end very soon, one way or the other."

Deadlock in US-Iran negotiations raises the likelihood of renewed hostilities - Axios30.09.26, 08:30 • 4652 views

Julia Shramko

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