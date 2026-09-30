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Deadlock in US-Iran negotiations raises the likelihood of renewed hostilities - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Qatar's initiative has not brought the US and Iran any closer to a compromise. The sides are increasingly contemplating a resumption of the military conflict.

Deadlock in US-Iran negotiations raises the likelihood of renewed hostilities - Axios

The efforts of Qatari mediators this week to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran did not lead to significant progress. Neither side is willing to make concessions. Axios reports this, citing three sources familiar with the talks, writes UNN.

Details

The deadlock, as noted, reinforces both sides’ belief that a resumption of military conflict is becoming increasingly likely. U.S. officials believe that U.S. President Donald Trump may order a return to major combat operations after the midterm elections.

Trump is considering resuming the bombing of Iran - WSJ26.09.26, 09:17 • 5565 views

Qatari officials will continue their efforts, but are becoming increasingly frustrated with both sides, two sources said.

Qatari mediator Ali al-Tawadi held a meeting on Monday, September 28, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his team in New York, which lasted several hours.

A source familiar with the situation said they discussed Qatar’s two-page compromise proposal.

According to two other sources, the Qatari plan was aimed at addressing both Iran’s demand for the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the U.S. demand for Iranian nuclear concessions.

On Monday evening, al-Tawadi held talks in Washington with Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner and other U.S. officials. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was also present for a small part of the meeting.

The White House declined to comment.

On Monday, as noted, the White House was hopeful of progress.

U.S. officials said the talks were "positive and constructive," and that Iran "indicated that they are flexible on nuclear issues."

Officials even said that Trump was prepared to ease sanctions on Iran and return frozen funds in exchange for concrete steps to reduce its nuclear program.

But several hours later, while Qatari officials were still at the White House, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had offered Iran nothing.

Trump denied Iran's offer to ease sanctions in exchange for nuclear steps - Reuters29.09.26, 18:09 • 4760 views

One source said there had been no significant breakthrough in Monday’s talks.

"Everything has reached a deadlock. The Iranians are asking for something the United States cannot accept, and the United States believes it is winning, so there is no need for a compromise," the source said.

Other regional mediators, including Pakistan and Egypt, urged Iran to agree to nuclear concessions. But the Iranians said they would consider the matter only after the United States agreed to return to the June memorandum of understanding, another source familiar with the situation said.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said on Tuesday, September 29, that Iran had conveyed its conditions to the United States, but, according to the Iranian press, "Trump is incapable of making a decision."

"Trump has found himself in a quagmire in which he can neither negotiate nor fight," Rezaei said.

"They are doing very badly. I don’t know whether they are ready to surrender yet. They will surrender. This is to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons. Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

Julia Shramko

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