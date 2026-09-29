Trump denied Iran's offer to ease sanctions in exchange for nuclear steps - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not offered Iran sanctions relief or the unfreezing of funds in exchange for steps regarding its nuclear program. At the same time, official Tehran said it remained ready for dialogue, Reuters reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump called the reports false and said he had offered Iran nothing.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran was ready to discuss its nuclear program and other issues, but would not agree to intimidation or coercion. According to him, Iran does not seek war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats, and attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that any steps toward opening the Strait of Hormuz depended on Tehran's conditions being met.

Recall

U.S. troops are to leave their last bases in Iraq by Wednesday. Iran and its allies, which currently wield considerable influence in the country where 4,500 Americans have been killed over more than two decades of war, view this withdrawal as a victory.