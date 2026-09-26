Trump is considering resuming the bombing of Iran - WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump is rejecting Iran’s offer of a ceasefire and expects the bombing to resume after the U.S. midterm elections, amid skepticism that Tehran will comply with his demands. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

President Trump rejected Iran’s offer of a seven-day ceasefire and told aides that he expects the bombing of Iran to resume after the midterm elections in November, U.S. officials said.

Tehran’s proposal would involve unblocking the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations on its nuclear program in exchange for the United States lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, which is causing significant damage to the country’s economy.

Trump, the publication writes, openly states that Tehran is begging for a deal after the midterm elections "that will lead to the dismantling of its nuclear program."

Trump said there were "good chances" of a deal with Iran after Witkoff and Kushner met with intermediaries