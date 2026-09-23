Trump said there were "good chances" of a deal with Iran after Witkoff and Kushner met with intermediaries

US President Donald Trump said that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a "very productive" meeting with intermediaries working with Iran and expressed hope that a deal would be reached. At the same time, the American president urged Tehran to "quickly make the right choice before it is too late," UNN writes.

Details

According to Trump, Witkoff and Kushner's meeting with the intermediaries took place on Tuesday.

Steve and Jared had a very productive meeting today with intermediaries working with Iran. We will see what comes of it. I think they have a very good chance of reaching a deal. That is what we are hearing from everyone – the US president said.

Trump urged Iran not to delay

The American president warned that the opportunity to reach an agreement would not remain open indefinitely.

You know, there will come a point when it will be too late, and we will not be able to allow them to survive as a nation – Trump said.

Trump said he must make an "important decision" on resuming strikes against Iran

He also said that he sees only two possible scenarios for how the situation could develop.

Either we will reach a deal, or it will end very, very quickly – so quickly that your head will spin – the US president added.

Trump announced "very important developments" in the war with Iran