Trump said he must make an "important decision" on resuming strikes against Iran

AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has to make an "important decision" on resuming strikes against Iran, UNN reports, citing AP.

"Will a deal be reached with Iran that will allow them to recover and build a country far more powerful than ever before?" Trump asked during his address to the UN General Assembly.

Trump announced "very important developments" in the war with Iran

"Should I destroy the Islamic Republic—and do it quickly—giving them no chance to kill and destroy people and entire countries again?"

The president continued: "Should I send them to hell?"

Trump said that, in his opinion, Tehran "will make a deal immediately after the elections" in November.

Around 130 leaders will address the UN General Assembly: key speakers include Trump and Zelenskyy, with the war in Iran among the topics