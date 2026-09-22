Trump said he must make an "important decision" on resuming strikes against Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he must decide whether to resume strikes against Iran. He predicts a deal with Tehran after the November elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has to make an "important decision" on resuming strikes against Iran, UNN reports, citing AP.
"Will a deal be reached with Iran that will allow them to recover and build a country far more powerful than ever before?" Trump asked during his address to the UN General Assembly.
Trump announced "very important developments" in the war with Iran21.09.26, 03:53 • 25834 views
"Should I destroy the Islamic Republic—and do it quickly—giving them no chance to kill and destroy people and entire countries again?"
The president continued: "Should I send them to hell?"
Trump said that, in his opinion, Tehran "will make a deal immediately after the elections" in November.
Around 130 leaders will address the UN General Assembly: key speakers include Trump and Zelenskyy, with the war in Iran among the topics22.09.26, 16:23 • 1938 views