Around 130 heads of state and government, as well as dozens of ministers, will address the General Assembly, which begins today. Among the key speakers are U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will speak on Wednesday, UNN reports, citing AP.

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The publication notes that the United Nations remains the main venue for meetings of the 193 member states and their leaders. Around 130 heads of state and government, as well as dozens of ministers, are expected to address the General Assembly, which begins on Tuesday.

Among the key speakers are U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both will speak on Tuesday after an opening address by Secretary-General António Guterres on the state of affairs in the world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will speak on Wednesday.

Meeting with Zelenskyy and a reception for leaders who have arrived for the UN session — Trump has a busy diplomatic day ahead of him today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — whom New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wanted to arrest over his handling of the Palestinians in Gaza (until he learned that he did not have such authority) — will address the Assembly on Thursday. For the second year in a row, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not travel to the United Nations because the United States denied him a visa. Despite this, he will address the Assembly via video message on the same day.

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In his speech at the United Nations last year, Trump said that the United States had "destroyed" Iran’s nuclear capabilities after ordering the bombing of three key sites in June 2025.

He is returning to the General Assembly as nearly seven months have passed since the start of the new war against Iran — a war he considers necessary to eliminate the nuclear threat posed by that country.

The situation in the war has become more complicated, despite the fact that U.S. and Israeli strikes destroyed a significant part of Iran’s senior leadership, as well as its air and naval forces, while the U.S. blockade of Iranian oil led to an economic collapse in Tehran.