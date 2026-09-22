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Meeting with Zelenskyy and a reception for leaders who have arrived for the UN session — Trump has a busy diplomatic day ahead of him today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Trump will address the UN General Assembly and meet with Zelenskyy and the leaders of Britain and Japan. He will also discuss the security of Greenland and Venezuela.

Meeting with Zelenskyy and a reception for leaders who have arrived for the UN session — Trump has a busy diplomatic day ahead of him today

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a busy diplomatic day on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session. Among the events is a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

Trump’s diplomatic day will begin with a morning address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The U.S. president will meet with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, the prime minister of Japan, and the president of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss22.09.26, 08:01 • 26571 view

He will also participate in an event attended by the leaders of Denmark and Greenland, where an agreement will be signed aimed at ensuring an increased U.S. military presence in Greenland — a Danish territory with broad autonomy.

"Will contribute to strengthening security": NATO welcomes agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States20.09.26, 03:57 • 10213 views

The president will focus on the Middle East, meeting with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and will also participate in a separate event dedicated to Latin America and the Western Hemisphere.

Trump will host a reception for leaders participating in the UNGA session and meet with Delcy Rodríguez, acting president of Venezuela, before returning to Washington.

Antonina Tumanova

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