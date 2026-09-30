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50 countries and four organizations pledged to help bring deported Ukrainian children home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Participants in the conference committed to facilitating the return of abducted children, civilians, and prisoners of war. The signatories also pledged to strengthen diplomatic engagement and practical mechanisms for the release and return of unlawfully detained civilians.

50 countries and four organizations pledged to help bring deported Ukrainian children home

Fifty countries and four international organizations will provide every possible assistance in bringing home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, illegally detained civilians, and prisoners of war. This is stated in the joint communiqué adopted following the Second International Conference on the Return of Ukrainian Children, Detained Civilians, and Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

Details

The signatories, in particular, reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as for international law, including international humanitarian law.

We pledge to support efforts to identify and locate Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly transferred, and to assist in verifying information related to each individual case

- the communiqué states.

The signatories also pledged to "strengthen diplomatic engagement and practical mechanisms for the release and return of illegally detained civilians, as well as overcome the legal, administrative, and logistical obstacles hindering their return."

"We will continue to work together with Ukraine and international partners and engage all relevant parties in order to achieve these goals, uphold international law, support victims and their loved ones, and ensure that human dignity remains at the foundation of all peace-related initiatives," the document states.

Previously

More than 50 member states of the United Nations called on Russia to agree to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire and begin meaningful peace negotiations.

The EU has imposed sanctions on those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia28.09.26, 14:24 • 5094 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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