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The EU has imposed sanctions on those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The Council of the EU has added 10 individuals and 17 organizations to its sanctions list for the deportation and assimilation of Ukrainian children. Their assets will be frozen and they will be banned from entering.

The EU has imposed sanctions on those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

On September 28, the Council of the EU adopted a decision to impose restrictive measures on another 10 individuals and 17 entities responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU, UNN writes.

The decision concerns individuals and entities responsible for the systematic illegal deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the russian federation and within temporarily occupied territories, as well as their forced assimilation, in particular through indoctrination and militarized education

the statement said.

Among the entities added to the list today are the Moscow City Tourism Committee and two Russian companies operating in the fields of children's recreation, tourism and entertainment and organizing events dedicated to Russian history, commemorative dates related to wars, as well as military-patriotic education.

The list also includes children's camps and sports centers in russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine because of their role in cultural reorientation, propaganda-based education and military-patriotic activities aimed at integrating children into Russian identity frameworks.

The sanctions package also covers the International Children's Camp "Sondovon" — a state institution in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The camp participates in organized programs involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, coordinated with the russian federation and aimed at disseminating pro-Russian narratives.

The list also includes the president of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, for facilitating the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to camps located in his region; the minister and deputy ministers of education and science of certain occupied territories; the minister of sports and tourism of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic; as well as the heads of children's camps and schools for facilitating ideological indoctrination.

The individuals and entities added to the list are subject to an asset freeze. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to a travel ban, which entails a ban on entering EU countries or transiting through their territory

the Council of the EU added.

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