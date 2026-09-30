The average salary in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in August, the State Statistics Service reports

The average salary of an employee of enterprises, institutions and organizations in August 2026 in Ukraine amounted to UAH 31,892, which is 23.1% more than in August 2025, but 1.1% less than in July of this year. The State Statistics Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the regions with the highest wages are the city of Kyiv (UAH 48,705), Luhansk region (UAH 33,981) and Kyiv region (UAH 32,404). At the same time, the regions with the lowest wages are Chernivtsi region (UAH 22,807) and Kirovohrad region (UAH 22,869).

Wages by type of economic activity:

the highest—in information and telecommunications: UAH 79,170;

the lowest—in education: UAH 19,109.

It is reported that a decrease in the average salary compared with July was observed in most types of economic activity: from 0.4% in administrative and support service activities to 6.2% in health care and social assistance.

At the same time, average wages increased by 0.1–4.7% in construction; information and telecommunications; professional, scientific and technical activities; arts, sports, entertainment and recreation; public administration and defence; compulsory social insurance; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and real estate transactions —the statement reads.

The State Statistics Service added that wage arrears by type of economic activity as of September 1, 2026, amounted to UAH 3.8 billion.

Reminder

Ukraine’s Finance Minister called the subsistence minimum a purely calculation-based indicator. According to him, payments need to be decoupled from the subsistence minimum.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year