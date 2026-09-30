The average salary in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in August, the State Statistics Service reports

$44.820.0350.970.16
ukenru
09:23 PM • 3596 views
Drones attacked Kharkiv: homes and cars damaged, a child injured
05:59 PM • 22839 views
Disruptions to fare payment may occur in Kyiv after attacks on data centers — how to pay
05:28 PM • 23493 views
Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”Photo
04:13 PM • 31946 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms
Exclusive
September 29, 03:26 PM • 21964 views
What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast
September 29, 02:54 PM • 19770 views
"Just complete bastards" — Zelenskyy said that the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Sumy; there are fatalitiesPhoto
September 29, 02:38 PM • 28534 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo
September 29, 02:30 PM • 15387 views
EU leaders are set to call on Ukraine to “intensify” reforms - media
September 29, 02:15 PM • 11047 views
Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
September 29, 12:41 PM • 30206 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
75%
758mm
Popular news
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhotoSeptember 29, 12:47 PM • 35524 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 26498 views
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victims04:32 PM • 24352 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideo05:12 PM • 19308 views
The water crisis on the Dniester is deepening: Ukraine can no longer ensure the minimum water discharge05:41 PM • 15885 views
Publications
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victims04:32 PM • 24506 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms04:13 PM • 31946 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 02:38 PM • 28534 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhotoSeptember 29, 12:47 PM • 35678 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match previewSeptember 29, 12:41 PM • 30206 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideo07:04 PM • 10928 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideo05:12 PM • 19467 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 26654 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 37562 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 39324 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Facebook
Instagram
Social network

The average salary in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in August, the State Statistics Service reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The average salary increased by 23.1% year-on-year but decreased by 1.1% month-on-month. The highest salaries were paid in IT, and the lowest in education.

The average salary in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in August, the State Statistics Service reports

The average salary of an employee of enterprises, institutions and organizations in August 2026 in Ukraine amounted to UAH 31,892, which is 23.1% more than in August 2025, but 1.1% less than in July of this year. The State Statistics Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the regions with the highest wages are the city of Kyiv (UAH 48,705), Luhansk region (UAH 33,981) and Kyiv region (UAH 32,404). At the same time, the regions with the lowest wages are Chernivtsi region (UAH 22,807) and Kirovohrad region (UAH 22,869).

Wages by type of economic activity:

  • the highest—in information and telecommunications: UAH 79,170;
    • the lowest—in education: UAH 19,109.

      It is reported that a decrease in the average salary compared with July was observed in most types of economic activity: from 0.4% in administrative and support service activities to 6.2% in health care and social assistance.

      At the same time, average wages increased by 0.1–4.7% in construction; information and telecommunications; professional, scientific and technical activities; arts, sports, entertainment and recreation; public administration and defence; compulsory social insurance; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and real estate transactions

      —the statement reads.

      The State Statistics Service added that wage arrears by type of economic activity as of September 1, 2026, amounted to UAH 3.8 billion.

      Reminder

      Ukraine’s Finance Minister called the subsistence minimum a purely calculation-based indicator. According to him, payments need to be decoupled from the subsistence minimum.

      The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year15.09.26, 17:18 • 19424 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      State budget
      Chernivtsi Oblast
      Kyiv Oblast
      Kirovohrad Oblast
      Luhansk Oblast
      Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv