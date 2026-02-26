Kyiv region received 117 backup power systems from Israel

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
07:42 PM • 6842 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 13854 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 16095 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 15495 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 15117 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14323 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 26487 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18205 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17559 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 33680 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
83%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicideFebruary 25, 03:23 PM • 6038 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealedFebruary 25, 03:37 PM • 8372 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil suppliesFebruary 25, 03:51 PM • 9658 views
SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of JusticeFebruary 25, 06:00 PM • 5792 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense systemFebruary 25, 06:56 PM • 11370 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 26489 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 33682 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 54947 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 64517 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 82534 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 23726 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 27461 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 30476 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 33412 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 41525 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Kyiv region received 117 backup power systems from Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Kyiv Oblast received 117 portable MarstekVenus-E backup power systems with a total capacity of 600 kW. Aid from Israel will strengthen the region's energy resilience.

Kyiv region received 117 backup power systems from Israel

Kyiv region received another aid from international partners to strengthen the energy resilience of the region: with the support of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine and MASHAV - the Agency for International Development Cooperation of the State of Israel - the region received 117 portable MarstekVenus-E backup power systems with a total capacity of 600 kW. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, starting from Thursday, the backup power systems will be transferred to the communities of Kyiv region to ensure the stable operation of critical and social infrastructure facilities.

They will help ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical nodes of hospitals, invincibility points of educational institutions, small boiler houses and wells, and shelters in cases of emergency shutdowns or power outages. For communities, this is an additional resource that allows them to maintain the operation of services for people even in difficult conditions.

- Kalashnyk noted.

He added that in the conditions of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, such support is extremely important, and each such system is another step towards the resilience of communities, the stability of institutions, and the safety of residents of Kyiv region.

Recall

As of February 9, Kyiv region received 509 generators from international partners, which are installed at critical infrastructure facilities. 4636 generators with a total capacity of over 100 MW are operating in the region.

Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details07.02.26, 22:13 • 54414 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomyKyiv region
Energy
Power outage
Electricity