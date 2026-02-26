Kyiv region received 117 backup power systems from Israel

Kyiv region received another aid from international partners to strengthen the energy resilience of the region: with the support of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine and MASHAV - the Agency for International Development Cooperation of the State of Israel - the region received 117 portable MarstekVenus-E backup power systems with a total capacity of 600 kW. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

According to him, starting from Thursday, the backup power systems will be transferred to the communities of Kyiv region to ensure the stable operation of critical and social infrastructure facilities.

They will help ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical nodes of hospitals, invincibility points of educational institutions, small boiler houses and wells, and shelters in cases of emergency shutdowns or power outages. For communities, this is an additional resource that allows them to maintain the operation of services for people even in difficult conditions. - Kalashnyk noted.

He added that in the conditions of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, such support is extremely important, and each such system is another step towards the resilience of communities, the stability of institutions, and the safety of residents of Kyiv region.

As of February 9, Kyiv region received 509 generators from international partners, which are installed at critical infrastructure facilities. 4636 generators with a total capacity of over 100 MW are operating in the region.

