Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
08:13 PM • 6 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 11840 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 17087 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 17145 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 21853 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34106 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46386 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41055 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31459 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 46234 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.2m/s
89%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US proposes to end the war by early summer - ZelenskyyFebruary 7, 10:44 AM • 4826 views
Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmedFebruary 7, 10:53 AM • 6132 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 8372 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killedPhotoFebruary 7, 12:10 PM • 3932 views
They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as RussianFebruary 7, 12:21 PM • 4158 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 25068 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 46227 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 41611 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 43647 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 56115 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Vinnytsia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 14699 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 28819 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31133 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40071 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43161 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In the Kyiv region, there is an acute energy deficit due to enemy attacks, critical infrastructure has been switched to generators. During the elimination of the consequences of the shelling in Yahotyn, a rescuer died, two were injured.

Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the extremely difficult state of the region's energy system due to systematic enemy attacks on thermal infrastructure. In the coming days, the electricity deficit will remain acute, requiring communities and residents to switch to a maximum saving mode. This is reported by UNN.

Details

To provide household consumers with electricity, all critical infrastructure in the region – hospitals, boiler houses, and water supply facilities – has been switched to generators and solar power plants. The authorities are implementing a number of crisis solutions: limiting street lighting, turning off advertising, and restricting the operation of elevators in high-rise buildings.

Power restrictions on February 8: Ukrenergo introduces schedules for the entire day07.02.26, 20:19 • 2950 views

Also, 530 Invincibility Points are operating around the clock in the region, access to which has been eased by relaxing curfew requirements.

Tragedy during the aftermath of the attack

During the debris removal at logistics warehouses in Yahotyn, where a large-scale fire broke out after a night shelling, a structural collapse occurred. As a result of the incident, one rescuer died, and two of his colleagues were injured.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Mykhailo Protsenko had been working at the site of the enemy strike since night. During the aftermath of the attack, a structural collapse occurred - the man sustained fatal injuries.

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported earlier.

One of the injured is in the hospital, while the other received assistance on the spot. The authorities expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured that all necessary support would be provided to the injured.

Social protection and communication

Despite prolonged outages, most mobile operators' base stations are provided with alternative power, although internet quality may deteriorate. Special attention is paid to lonely elderly people: 10,000 thermal kits have been prepared for them, and services daily provide vulnerable categories with hot meals.

Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy07.02.26, 19:17 • 3656 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast