Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the extremely difficult state of the region's energy system due to systematic enemy attacks on thermal infrastructure. In the coming days, the electricity deficit will remain acute, requiring communities and residents to switch to a maximum saving mode. This is reported by UNN.

Details

To provide household consumers with electricity, all critical infrastructure in the region – hospitals, boiler houses, and water supply facilities – has been switched to generators and solar power plants. The authorities are implementing a number of crisis solutions: limiting street lighting, turning off advertising, and restricting the operation of elevators in high-rise buildings.

Also, 530 Invincibility Points are operating around the clock in the region, access to which has been eased by relaxing curfew requirements.

Tragedy during the aftermath of the attack

During the debris removal at logistics warehouses in Yahotyn, where a large-scale fire broke out after a night shelling, a structural collapse occurred. As a result of the incident, one rescuer died, and two of his colleagues were injured.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Mykhailo Protsenko had been working at the site of the enemy strike since night. During the aftermath of the attack, a structural collapse occurred - the man sustained fatal injuries. - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported earlier.

One of the injured is in the hospital, while the other received assistance on the spot. The authorities expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured that all necessary support would be provided to the injured.

Social protection and communication

Despite prolonged outages, most mobile operators' base stations are provided with alternative power, although internet quality may deteriorate. Special attention is paid to lonely elderly people: 10,000 thermal kits have been prepared for them, and services daily provide vulnerable categories with hot meals.

