Power restrictions on February 8: Ukrenergo introduces schedules for the entire day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

On February 8, Ukrenergo is introducing hourly power outage schedules for the population and power limitations for industry. The deficit is caused by the consequences of missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Power restrictions on February 8: Ukrenergo introduces schedules for the entire day

Ukrenergo announced that electricity supply restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine on Sunday, February 8. Throughout the day, hourly outage schedules for the population and power limitation schedules for industry will be introduced across the country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to significant damage to infrastructure as a result of recent Russian attacks, emergency blackouts will continue in a number of regions. Energy workers are working to stabilize the system as quickly as possible and switch to planned schedules in all regions. The main reason for the deficit remains the consequences of missile and drone strikes on energy facilities.

Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy07.02.26, 19:17 • 1654 views

The exact time of outages by address can be found on the websites of local oblenergos. As the situation in the energy system is dynamic, the scope of restrictions may change. Citizens are urged to be as economical as possible: do not turn on several powerful appliances at the same time when the power comes on, to avoid new accidents in the network.

The schedule of electricity restrictions and outages in each individual region can be found on our website

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine