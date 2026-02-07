$43.140.00
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Ministry of Energy reported on the catastrophic state of the capital region's power grid after the night attack. Kyiv residents receive electricity for only 1.5-2 hours a day, so additional resilience points are being deployed.

Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy

A meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters was held at the Ministry of Energy, dedicated to the catastrophic state of the energy grid in the capital region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The night attack created a significant electricity deficit, which currently cannot be covered by available resources. In Kyiv, the situation with energy supply is one of the most difficult: residents receive electricity only for short periods – from one and a half to two hours a day. Energy workers are working around the clock, trying to balance the system and prevent its complete collapse.

Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attacked07.02.26, 09:29 • 9988 views

Due to the critical state of the grids, the coming days will be difficult for residents of the capital and Kyiv region. The Ministry of Energy warns that a quick restoration of a stable schedule is currently impossible due to the scale of damage to the infrastructure that provides power output from nuclear power plants.

Deployment of invincibility points

To support citizens, the city authorities have begun deploying additional invincibility points in each district of Kyiv. These facilities are designed to provide people with heat, communication, and the ability to charge devices during long outages. Energy workers continue restoration work on all damaged high-voltage facilities, but the process is complicated by the significant amount of destruction.

The authorities urge citizens to be understanding and to save as much as possible during the rare hours when electricity appears in their homes. Currently, all efforts are aimed at restoring the minimum necessary level of heat and water supply to consumers as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine07.02.26, 15:35 • 6548 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kyiv