Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
10:29 AM • 4540 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8070 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 14193 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 28063 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 42302 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 36681 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 30156 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 39992 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15773 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

President Zelenskyy held a selector meeting, hearing reports from all regions after the massive Russian attack on February 7. Significant outages have been implemented across the country, reflecting Russia's intentions to destroy Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call where he heard reports from all regions after the massive Russian attack on February 7. He noted that significant blackouts were implemented across the country, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, this reflects Russia's general attitude towards the situation and its true intentions.

As of today, Russia does not demonstrate readiness to end this war in the near future, and both from the point of view of the front and such massive strikes, Russia continues the policy of actual destruction of Ukraine. The Russians deliberately struck, in particular, energy facilities on which the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants depends, which threatens not only our security in Ukraine, but also the common security of the region and Europe

- Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state discussed the situation with energy supply in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. He noted that the necessary forces have been involved to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is creating additional teams for operational work at energy facilities in the western regions, Zelenskyy added.

There was a rather tough conversation regarding the work of mobile fire groups, and in the coming days, the heads of the regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must ensure additional strengthening of the component of mobile fire groups in the overall defense system of the designated regions. I also count on increasing support programs for people, and the government of Ukraine has received specific tasks

 - the president stated.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants. 4.5-5 stages of emergency shutdown schedules were applied throughout Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

