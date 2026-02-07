Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call where he heard reports from all regions after the massive Russian attack on February 7. He noted that significant blackouts were implemented across the country, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, this reflects Russia's general attitude towards the situation and its true intentions.

As of today, Russia does not demonstrate readiness to end this war in the near future, and both from the point of view of the front and such massive strikes, Russia continues the policy of actual destruction of Ukraine. The Russians deliberately struck, in particular, energy facilities on which the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants depends, which threatens not only our security in Ukraine, but also the common security of the region and Europe - Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state discussed the situation with energy supply in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. He noted that the necessary forces have been involved to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is creating additional teams for operational work at energy facilities in the western regions, Zelenskyy added.

There was a rather tough conversation regarding the work of mobile fire groups, and in the coming days, the heads of the regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must ensure additional strengthening of the component of mobile fire groups in the overall defense system of the designated regions. I also count on increasing support programs for people, and the government of Ukraine has received specific tasks - the president stated.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants. 4.5-5 stages of emergency shutdown schedules were applied throughout Ukraine.