Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attacked

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3402 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 17287 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 32141 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 27209 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 24129 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 31237 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14321 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 32774 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18266 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20817 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 1436 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto

Exclusive

February 6, 02:41 PM • 31219 views
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 31219 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 30885 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses

Exclusive

February 6, 11:00 AM • 32761 views
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 32761 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 42909 views
Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Tonight, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir TPPs. 4.5-5 stages of emergency power outage schedules have been applied throughout Ukraine.

Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attacked

Tonight, substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants, were attacked by the Russian army. Throughout Ukraine, 4.5–5 stages of emergency power outage schedules have been applied, and in the eastern and northern regions, special emergency power outage schedules. This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. Substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, which form the backbone of Ukraine's energy grid, were targeted. The enemy also struck generation facilities: Burshtyn TPP and Dobrotvir TPP. Nuclear power plant units were unloaded by personnel. As of now, 4.5–5 stages of emergency power outage schedules have been applied throughout Ukraine, and special emergency power outage schedules have been applied in the eastern and northern regions.

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, energy workers are ready to start restoration as soon as the security situation allows, as the attack is still ongoing.

In addition, Ukrenergo's dispatcher activated a request for emergency assistance from Poland.

Recall

As a result of the damage inflicted by the enemy, emergency power outages have been applied in most regions of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Poland