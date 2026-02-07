Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attacked
Tonight, substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants, were attacked by the Russian army. Throughout Ukraine, 4.5–5 stages of emergency power outage schedules have been applied, and in the eastern and northern regions, special emergency power outage schedules. This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.
Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. Substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, which form the backbone of Ukraine's energy grid, were targeted. The enemy also struck generation facilities: Burshtyn TPP and Dobrotvir TPP. Nuclear power plant units were unloaded by personnel. As of now, 4.5–5 stages of emergency power outage schedules have been applied throughout Ukraine, and special emergency power outage schedules have been applied in the eastern and northern regions.
According to him, energy workers are ready to start restoration as soon as the security situation allows, as the attack is still ongoing.
In addition, Ukrenergo's dispatcher activated a request for emergency assistance from Poland.
As a result of the damage inflicted by the enemy, emergency power outages have been applied in most regions of Ukraine.