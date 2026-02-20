Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported

Temporarily occupied Crimea was subjected to an air attack on the night of Friday, February 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that airfields, in particular "Belbek" and "Saky", were probably under attack.

At 01.18 there was an explosion in the area of the "Kacha" airfield - stated in one of the posts.

It is also indicated that it was loud near the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol. Flashes were seen in the sky, as well as the work of searchlights and tracer rounds. In addition, explosions were reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka.

In addition, it is reported that Russian air defense killed a person in Sevastopol.

"A 30-year-old man was in the area of Kamyshove highway. Fragments from a drone hit him in the head and chest. The ambulance crew could not save him," local residents said.

Recall

On the night of January 12, explosions occurred in Crimea, the main blow fell on the "Belbek" military airfield near Sevastopol. After the explosions, a glow was observed, and an air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol.

