Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported

Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 15119 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 27138 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 21355 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 35349 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 23893 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 35427 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 27436 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26102 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25405 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19027 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reportedFebruary 19, 04:13 PM • 5786 views
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyedFebruary 19, 05:03 PM • 7966 views
Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officersFebruary 19, 05:11 PM • 5450 views
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration08:57 PM • 11102 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law10:31 PM • 7040 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 23971 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 35358 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 35434 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 35404 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 47559 views
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity09:12 PM • 4704 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 22712 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 27238 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 26953 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 34710 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

On the night of February 20, occupied Crimea was attacked from the air, likely targeting the "Belbek" and "Saki" airfields. Russian air defense killed a 30-year-old man in Sevastopol with drone debris.

Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported

Temporarily occupied Crimea was subjected to an air attack on the night of Friday, February 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that airfields, in particular "Belbek" and "Saky", were probably under attack.

At 01.18 there was an explosion in the area of the "Kacha" airfield

- stated in one of the posts.

It is also indicated that it was loud near the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol. Flashes were seen in the sky, as well as the work of searchlights and tracer rounds. In addition, explosions were reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka.

In addition, it is reported that Russian air defense killed a person in Sevastopol.

"A 30-year-old man was in the area of Kamyshove highway. Fragments from a drone hit him in the head and chest. The ambulance crew could not save him," local residents said.

Recall

On the night of January 12, explosions occurred in Crimea, the main blow fell on the "Belbek" military airfield near Sevastopol. After the explosions, a glow was observed, and an air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol.

Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social media22.12.25, 20:35 • 10775 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
Sevastopol