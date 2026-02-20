Russia announced the creation of a special fire department to "protect" the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — 211 people as part of the federal fire service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the formation of the unit is planned for 2027-2028. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations itself admits a personnel failure: for example, in the Zaporizhzhia region there is a shortage of about 20% of personnel, in the Kherson region - more than 50%.

Against this background, an intensification of recruitment to the Ministry of Emergency Situations units is expected in the temporarily occupied territories. Formally - "rescue service". In fact - another channel for drawing men of conscription age into the Russian power system - the message says.

It is indicated that separately, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the annual dispatch of up to 5,000 conscripts to fire departments.

"Such a model creates a risk of further transfer of personnel to other structures, in particular to units of the Russian Armed Forces," the CNS summarized.

Recall

