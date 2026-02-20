New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP

$43.290.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reported
February 19, 04:13 PM
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyed
February 19, 05:03 PM
Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officers
February 19, 05:11 PM
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration08:57 PM • 11547 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law10:31 PM • 7578 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
February 19, 11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
February 18, 05:10 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
February 19, 12:42 PM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
February 19, 12:06 PM
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
February 18, 07:06 PM
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
February 18, 12:23 PM
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russia has announced the creation of a special fire department for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, comprising 211 personnel. The formation is planned for 2027-2028, while the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations acknowledges a significant personnel shortage in the occupied territories.

New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia announced the creation of a special fire department to "protect" the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — 211 people as part of the federal fire service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the formation of the unit is planned for 2027-2028. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations itself admits a personnel failure: for example, in the Zaporizhzhia region there is a shortage of about 20% of personnel, in the Kherson region - more than 50%.

Against this background, an intensification of recruitment to the Ministry of Emergency Situations units is expected in the temporarily occupied territories. Formally - "rescue service". In fact - another channel for drawing men of conscription age into the Russian power system

- the message says.

It is indicated that separately, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the annual dispatch of up to 5,000 conscripts to fire departments.

"Such a model creates a risk of further transfer of personnel to other structures, in particular to units of the Russian Armed Forces," the CNS summarized.

Recall

Russia is trying to compensate for losses by luring orphans to war with promises of free apartments.

CPD: Russia conducts total mobilization in Donbas, using people as "cannon fodder"
19.01.26, 07:31

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast