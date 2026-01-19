CPD: Russia conducts total mobilization in Donbas, using people as "cannon fodder"

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russia has launched a total forced mobilization, which increasingly resembles a targeted "disposal" of the local population. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informs UNN.

It is noted that, according to the testimonies of the units themselves, staffed by residents of the occupied Donbas, those mobilized - often people with disabilities or serious illnesses - are used as "cannon fodder" on the front line of the offensive and to identify Ukrainian positions.

Commanders of Russian units are already publicly admitting the critical situation: those mobilized have not undergone either a medical examination or full-fledged training. Mutinies are starting in the units, and human resources are considered exclusively as expendable material. At the same time, the occupiers do not plan to reduce the pace of forced mobilization. This is indicated by the recent decision to create conscription commissions and launch a campaign to conscript men born in 1996–2008 in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. - the report says.

The CPD calls this direct confirmation that for Russia, the lives of residents of the occupied territories have no value, and forced mobilization in the occupied Donbas is a component of Russia's genocidal policy: the physical extermination of people whom Russia promised to protect continues.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin is promoting efforts to forcibly mobilize reservists, likely with the aim of involving them in combat operations in Ukraine, as Russia continues to suffer disproportionately high levels of losses compared to its territorial gains.

Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS