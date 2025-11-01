Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS

Russia has adopted a law that allows conscription into the army throughout the year - from January 1 to December 31. Now Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories can be called up any day. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the new rules, after receiving an electronic summons, a person is obliged to appear at the "military enlistment office" no later than 30 days.

Occupational "military enlistment offices" in Melitopol have already received instructions from Moscow - to start compiling "military lists" of men aged 18 to 50 - the message says.

It is indicated that in Melitopol, they are again going door-to-door, checking documents, especially among utility workers, builders, and security guards - those who can be quickly thrown to the "second line" without training.

Recall

In September, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the armed forces of the Russian Federation at checkpoints was recorded.

Occupiers in Crimea lure individuals with legal troubles into war: details of forced mobilization