Kyiv region attacked by drones, houses and cars damaged in two districts - OVA

Kyiv region was again under enemy attack by ударних drones, there is damage in two districts. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

We have damage in two districts of the region. In Bucha district, a private house and a car were damaged. In Vyshhorod district, a private house and outbuildings were damaged. - Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, the damage is minor. People whose homes were affected will be provided with all necessary assistance.

Most importantly, as of now, there is no information about casualties. We thank our air defense forces and all services working at the scene. - Kalashnyk summarized.

Recall

Air defense forces were operating in Kyiv and the region. The Air Force reported a threat of enemy drones.