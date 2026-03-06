$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 21368 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 22721 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 40517 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 20142 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 20640 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 20043 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19282 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19762 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17077 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv region attacked by drones, houses and cars damaged in two districts - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Kyiv region was again attacked by kamikaze drones, damage was recorded in Bucha and Vyshhorod districts. There are no casualties, and the damage is minor.

Kyiv region attacked by drones, houses and cars damaged in two districts - OVA

Kyiv region was again under enemy attack by ударних drones, there is damage in two districts. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

We have damage in two districts of the region. In Bucha district, a private house and a car were damaged. In Vyshhorod district, a private house and outbuildings were damaged.

- Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, the damage is minor. People whose homes were affected will be provided with all necessary assistance.

Most importantly, as of now, there is no information about casualties. We thank our air defense forces and all services working at the scene.

- Kalashnyk summarized.

Recall

Air defense forces were operating in Kyiv and the region. The Air Force reported a threat of enemy drones.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv